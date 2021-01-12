Here is how several Northeast Ohio counties are handling coronavirus vaccine sign-ups

(WJW) — The coronavirus vaccine will become available to more Ohioans over the next month. As the state prepares, several Northeast Ohio counties are announcing plans for those who fit the criteria.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Jan. 19, vaccinations will be available to those 80 and older. The governor said they anticipate receiving vaccines from the manufacturer on Jan. 18 with distribution starting the next day. Vaccinations will be open to those 75 and older on Jan. 25 and those 65 and older on Feb. 8.

During the week of Feb. 1, the state of Ohio will start on school personnel. School districts are asked to go to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1 as part of condition of getting the vaccines, DeWine said.

It’s part of phase 1B, which consists of about 2.2 million people. Phase 1A includes health care workers, first responders and those living and working in long-term care facilities.

Here is how some local counties are handling vaccine sign-ups:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY: From the Cuyahoga County Board of Health: “Our agency is now serving the Phase 1A group by offering vaccines to those who are eligible. Due to the large number of people in our county who qualify as eligible for Phase 1A, we do not know how long it will take us to complete Phase 1A. To be notified when slots for Phase 1A and Phase 1B are available at our clinics: Please click here to provide your contact information. You will receive two notifications when clinics open up:

A voicemail message telling you to check your email for a link to register

An email message that has a link that allows you to register for the next open clinic

After you click on the link to register, you will receive a second email message that will have the date and time of your appointment.

For those who would like to volunteer at vaccination events, the board of health said visit www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov and select the “Register Now” button on the homepage to begin the registration process. Ohio Responds is the primary way the board of health says it communicate volunteer opportunities to assist with our COVID 19 vaccination events.

GEAUGA COUNTY: Geauga Public Health is contacting people on the pre-registration list for Geauga County this week to schedule upcoming clinics. “Please be patient as we have very limited doses. We expect to have about 120-130 to distribute this week. The contact list is only for people who live in or work in Geauga County. You do not need to be currently eligible to receive the vaccine per the state’s plan. There are currently more than 11,500 people on the list so you may very well be eligible by the time we get to your name. When it is your turn, we will call and/or email you using the contact information you provided. We will offer you a date, time, and address of your offered appointment. We highly encourage you to accept that appointment,” Public Health said on Facebook.

HURON COUNTY: From Huron County Public Health, “We had a small number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments to fill and we were quickly overwhelmed with the response from the community. We are glad that there is such demand from our residents to get the vaccine, however, we only receive a very limited quantity of vaccine each week (100 doses) which unfortunately limits our capacity. We have opened up a wait list for those in the 80+ age category that can be found at the link.”

LAKE COUNTY: Any resident who qualifies and is interested can now provide their name and contact information to be put on a vaccination clinic scheduling list. Those who are eligible include people 65 and older, or anyone who has severe congenital, developmental or early on-set medical disorders. School district employees are directed to sign up for vaccinations through their own districts. You can complete the form on the health district’s website and you will be contacted at a later date with instructions to schedule a vaccination appointment.

MEDINA COUNTY: The Medina County Health Dept. posted the following on its Facebook page Monday: “We started scheduling the first part of phase 1B which includes citizens over the age of 80 years old. The first amount of appointments filled up quickly …. And we are not able to schedule more clinics when we don’t know how many vaccines will be allotted to us. If you did not get an appointment please don’t worry! More will be scheduled and timing will be based on the amount of vaccine we receive from the State of Ohio. Pre-registration is for those 65-79 but we have not announced that process yet because we are still working with people who are 1A eligible. The system cannot accommodate 1B yet. While we understand citizen’s frustration and desire to be added to a waiting list, we are focusing on the phases currently eligible only. Citizens over the age of 80 years old may begin calling the Health Department tomorrow. Vaccine clinic appointments are currently full. As vaccine delivery amounts are confirmed, the Health Department will open additional appointments and will announce that information. Our waiting list is currently full as well.”

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: The Tuscarawas County Health Dept. has begun scheduling for the week of January 18 for those on the wait list. Those 80 and older can still register for the wait list on the health dept.’s website or by calling 330-343-5555 x106.

WAYNE COUNTY: The Wayne County Health Dept. posted on its Facebook page: “As we move into Phase 1b for the COVID vaccine, the Wayne County Health Department is now accepting registration from those that fit that criteria. This includes people age 65 and older, teachers and other school personnel, and those with severe medical conditions. You can register by visiting the coronavirus page of our website. This will register you to be placed on the COVID-19 vaccine list. Once we have vaccine availability, a member of our nursing team will contact you by email or phone. If you are a K-12 School Personnel, please contact your school administration for information on your school’s vaccination plan.”

