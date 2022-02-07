Here are the Ohio counties with highest COVID infection rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 1 reached 889,474 COVID-19-related deaths and 75.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 31, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

1 / 50Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 748 (315 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,755 (10,007 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (161 total deaths)

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (21,570 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

2 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Harrison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (113 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,525 (3,087 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (65 total deaths)

— 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (6,351 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

3 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 756 (494 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,555 (14,081 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (272 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (32,171 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

4 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 759 (205 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,999 (6,211 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (98 total deaths)

— 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (14,313 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

5 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 762 (1,594 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,300 (42,463 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (231 total deaths)

— 61.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (154,133 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

6 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Noble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 763 (110 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,270 (3,068 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (53 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (6,089 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

7 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 774 (828 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,287 (24,914 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (422 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (49,967 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

8 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 787 (1,240 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,430 (36,919 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (366 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (88,351 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

9 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 804 (367 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,498 (11,185 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (157 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (17,660 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

10 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Morgan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 806 (117 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,892 (3,031 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (48 total deaths)

— 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (6,012 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

11 / 50Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 819 (1,383 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,992 (35,464 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (442 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (104,176 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

12 / 50Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (3,160 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,598 (86,580 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (992 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (212,216 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

13 / 50Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 829 (715 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,115 (24,239 total cases)

— 27.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (257 total deaths)

— 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (40,861 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

14 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 841 (349 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,835 (10,720 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (180 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (18,338 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

15 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Allen County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 844 (864 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,036 (26,648 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (416 total deaths)

— 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (43,419 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

16 / 50Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Meigs County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 856 (196 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,265 (4,184 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (74 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (10,446 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

17 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Defiance County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 861 (328 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,891 (9,861 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (141 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (18,319 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

18 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Perry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (313 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,561 (7,791 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (105 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (14,430 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

19 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Van Wert County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (245 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,225 (6,284 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (126 total deaths)

— 57.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (11,975 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

20 / 50Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 868 (4,617 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,858 (121,533 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (1,680 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (293,009 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

21 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wyandot County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 877 (191 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,824 (5,187 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (95 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (10,119 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

22 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (2,059 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,540 (55,226 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (503 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (147,164 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

23 / 50David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 888 (580 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,485 (13,382 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (111 total deaths)

— 39.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (32,998 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

24 / 50Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 888 (519 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,850 (16,865 total cases)

— 30.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (187 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (28,821 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

25 / 50Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Champaign County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (348 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,489 (8,356 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (119 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (17,382 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

26 / 50James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (598 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,387 (19,129 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (240 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (30,577 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

27 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Darke County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (477 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,243 (11,880 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (204 total deaths)

— 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (19,678 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

28 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Williams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 940 (345 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,506 (8,625 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (146 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (16,059 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

29 / 50Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (368 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,741 (10,007 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (127 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (16,886 fully vaccinated)

— 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

30 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Preble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (415 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,748 (8,891 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (175 total deaths)

— 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (17,174 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

31 / 50Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Paulding County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (191 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,704 (4,426 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (69 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (7,715 fully vaccinated)

— 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

32 / 50Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (619 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,484 (11,673 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (173 total deaths)

— 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (32,542 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

33 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Belmont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (703 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,140 (14,835 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (255 total deaths)

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (31,574 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

34 / 50Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#17. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,052 (1,411 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,034 (33,567 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (469 total deaths)

— 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (69,283 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

35 / 50dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (298 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,773 (6,154 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (107 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (13,317 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

36 / 50Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (622 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,992 (14,742 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (84 total deaths)

— 49.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (35,857 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

37 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,071 (821 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,781 (18,232 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (264 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (37,800 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

38 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (2,223 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,679 (48,881 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (457 total deaths)

— 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (114,784 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

39 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Highland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (475 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,505 (10,145 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (154 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (15,988 fully vaccinated)

— 34.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

40 / 50Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#11. Monroe County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,113 (152 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,169 (3,300 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (69 total deaths)

— 78.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (6,210 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

41 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (373 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,203 (8,169 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (125 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (14,926 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

42 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Vinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,162 (152 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,741 (2,714 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (47 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (5,069 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

43 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,165 (489 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,465 (9,848 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (139 total deaths)

— 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (20,091 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

44 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pike County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,188 (330 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,996 (6,942 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (91 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (11,985 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

45 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Adams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,209 (335 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,568 (6,528 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (129 total deaths)

— 64.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (9,447 fully vaccinated)

— 40.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

46 / 50Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gallia County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,271 (380 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,537 (6,738 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (94 total deaths)

— 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (13,587 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

47 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,325 (378 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,167 (7,464 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (98 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (12,101 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

48 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Brown County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,340 (582 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,424 (10,608 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (149 total deaths)

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (17,307 fully vaccinated)

— 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

49 / 50Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,478 (1,113 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,426 (19,149 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (217 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (36,203 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

50 / 50Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,976 (1,175 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,084 (16,105 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (196 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (28,505 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio