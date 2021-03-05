Here are the COVID vaccination sites in Ohio

(WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday announced 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics will open throughout the state.

The clinics include Northeast Ohio locations like Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, with site information in Youngstown and Mansfield to be determined.

Other locations include Lima, Maumee, Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington, and Zanesville. Four mobile mass vaccination clinics will also make rounds in the areas of northwestern and west-central Ohio (Ada), southeastern Ohio (Athens), north-central Ohio (Mansfield), and east-central Ohio (Steubenville).

See a list of those, below:

DeWine said the clinics will begin opening in the coming weeks. The 15 state-sponsored sites are in addition to the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center beginning on March 17.

More information on how to book an appointment will be coming soon. Dates of operation and hours will vary, but sites will offer both weekday and weekend appointments.

Here is additional information on other vaccine locations for eligible individuals:

CLEVELAND CLINIC: The COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment only at our designated vaccination sites. The vaccine will not be available in our provider offices or walk-in clinics. Currently, the supply of vaccines available is very limited. Appointments may not be immediately available. We appreciate your patience as we work through the process of getting vaccines into our communities.

We want to make sure you have every opportunity to receive the vaccine. Appointments may also be available at other hospitals, health departments and pharmacies. For more information, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website. We encourage you to get vaccinated wherever you’re able to.

Patients can schedule their appointments through their MyChart account. If you are unable to access MyChart, call 216.444.2538 for help. Caregivers are available 24/7/365.

If you need help scheduling, or are not a Cleveland Clinic patient:

Register using our Vaccine Registration Form, or call our vaccine hotline at 216.448.4117 and leave a message to sign up for our vaccine waitlist.

A Cleveland Clinic representative will reach out to help you register and activate a MyChart account. You can then follow the instructions (see above) for MyChart patients.

METROHEALTH: In the coming months, everyone in our community will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine. We believe it’s the best chance to slow the spread of the virus and end the pandemic.

The vaccine is safe and effective. When the vaccine becomes available to you, we strongly encourage you to receive it.

The current supply of vaccine is extremely limited. We are working rapidly and efficiently to ensure that we are able to vaccinate the community. But at this time, demand is much greater than supply, and there will be delays in getting vaccinated, even if you are in one of the eligible groups.

It will take time, and we all must continue to wear a mask, wash our hands and continue to watch our distance, but this is our best path forward.

MetroHealth has begun vaccinating patients in accordance with state and federal guidelines. Vaccinations are available by appointment only.

MetroHealth is using MyChart to schedule appointments for our patients.

If you are an existing MetroHealth patient but have not set up a MyChart account, please see MyChart Signup.

If you are an existing MetroHealth patient with an active MyChart account, please confirm your phone number and email address are current. To do this, log into MyChart and navigate to the Personal Information section. Click the Edit button to make any updates.



For information on how to schedule an appointment through MyChart, please see MyChart FAQs.

At this time, because of limited supply, we can only offer vaccinations to established MetroHealth patients. Given the small supply of vaccine we are currently receiving, even eligible patients may not be able to get a vaccine appointment immediately.

Vaccination eligibility is currently limited to patients who are 72 years and older.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine and we have supply, you will be contacted through MyChart.

If you are an eligible patient and need help scheduling your appointment, please call 216-778-6100.

UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS: University Hospitals is working to obtain as many doses of available vaccine as possible, and we are committed to providing vaccinations to our employees and patients in accordance with guidance from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). UH has the equipment and expertise necessary to store, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Right now, the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States is extremely limited. As a result, the vaccine initially will be reserved for those who need it most.

The following pharmacies here in Northeast Ohio are offering the vaccine:

DISCOUNT DRUG MART: Administering shots for individuals in Phase 1C. Patients can register online or contact their local Discount Drug Mart pharmacy.

GIANT EAGLE: Administering shots for individuals in Phase 1B. Patients can register online or contact their local Giant Eagle Pharmacy.

MARC’S: Administering shots for individuals in Phase 1B. Patients can register online or contact their local Marc’s pharmacy.

Here is how local county health departments are handling registration for the vaccine:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY: Cuyahoga County Board of Health is offering vaccinations to individuals in Phase 1A, Phase 1B, and Phase 1C. Residents should fill out this online form to be notified when slots are available at their clinics.

Those interested in volunteering at vaccination events can visit Ohio Responds website and select the “Register Now” button on the homepage.

In addition, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has announced a new partnership with United Way. People can call 2-1-1 to find out which providers in their area are offering the vaccine. That service is available during the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GEAUGA COUNTY: Vaccine supplies are very limited. Please DO NOT CALL for an appointment at this time.

We are working on a scheduling tool that is expected to be ready soon. Until that tool is ready, we will be using our pre-registration contact list to call eligible people to schedule an appointment. Please share your contact information with us by clicking on this link. This tool is NOT a reservation or a guarantee of an appointment.

Here are a list of other providers offering the vaccine in Geauga County.

HURON COUNTY: If you are interested in joining the waitlist, please contact Enrichment Services for Huron County at 419-668-6245.

​Huron County has been receiving a very limited quantity of vaccines from the Ohio Department of Health (currently about 1,000 doses county-wide per week). We are glad there is such demand from our area to get the vaccine; however, we ask for your patience until a wider supply of vaccine is available. A chart containing information for all COVID-19 vaccine providers in Huron County currently receiving vaccine can be found HERE. A statewide vaccine provider search is also available HERE.

LAKE COUNTY: Vaccine supply is currently VERY LIMITED. If you have signed up and not yet received an invitation to schedule, please be patient and do not complete a second form. It may take many weeks for you to be offered an appointment. New appointments are opened up as shipments are received. Please know that we are doing everything we can to vaccinate everyone who desires a vaccine as quickly and fairly as possible. We can assure you that when vaccine becomes available, you will be contacted.

LCGHD is currently accepting sign-ups to be placed on a list to be contacted for scheduling when vaccine becomes available for Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

Shipments received to date have been in quantities of 500 or fewer, so please understand vaccine is limited at this time, and it may take time before you are contacted to schedule an appointment.

If you would like to be notified by text message when major updates are posted, text LAKEOHVAX to 69310 to subscribe for text updates.

LCGHD is asking those 60+ or with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset disorders (see list above) who are interested in receiving the vaccine to sign up to be placed on a contact list for future scheduling when vaccine becomes available. Signing up here does not guarantee you an appointment.

Click here to complete a form to be placed on the scheduling list for LCGHD and Lake Health.

If you know someone who is not able to complete the form and needs to sign up, they may call (440)350-2188 to have someone assist in completing a form.

MEDINA COUNTY: Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to remain much higher than supply. The Health Department is continuing to schedule appointments as soon as vaccine supply is confirmed each week. Even though specific age groups are becoming eligible by the state, that does not mean we will have vaccine appointments available right away.

Citizens 80 years and older may continue to register by calling 330-723-9688, extension 243. Citizens 65 years and older or those with the below qualifying medical conditions are strongly encouraged to download the ArmorVax app on their smart device or create an account at ArmorVax.com to schedule. Detailed instructions for using the scheduling system can be found here: https://medinahealth.org/vaccine/. COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be scheduled through this system when appointments become available.

STARK COUNTY: For all those 60 years of age or older and those with congenital and developmental disabilities can call (330) 353-9010 or online at the link below.



We have enhanced our registration process for online registration option. It can be accessed by visiting this link . We will continue to use the phone number, which is 330.353.9010, to register residents. If you have already registered by phone, your information has been recorded. You DO NOT have to register online again.

The clinics will be held at the Whipple-Dale Centre, the home of Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 2950 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.

Those registered should bring a state issued ID or driver’s license and an insurance card.

SUMMIT COUNTY: The appointment phone line, 330-812-3795, and will remain active until all appointments are filled.

The web link can be found here: https://scph1b.timetap.com

The Eligible Phase/Subgroups we are serving:

Residents of Summit County Ohio who are 60+. Please be prepared to verify age and residency.

Please be prepared to provide documentation.

The qualifying conditions are: Sickle cell anemia Down syndrome Cystic fibrosis Muscular dystrophy Cerebral palsy Spina bifida People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this condition in the past year Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this condition in the past year Alpha and beta thalassemia Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients



TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: Tuscarawas County Health Department (TCHD) will continue to offer appointments to those registered until has been exhausted. At that time, TCHD will transition to the Statewide online registration system, where individuals can view and make an appointment for a vaccine at their convenience. Those 60 and older will also be able to utilize this system, once launched.

More information regarding this process will be forthcoming.

Click here for vaccine sign up and more information.

WAYNE COUNTY: The Wayne County Health Department (WCHD) wants everyone who wants

a COVID-19 vaccination to get one. However, until larger allotments of vaccine are available, scheduling will continue to be difficult.​​​​​​​

This link will sign you up to receive information when you will be able to receive your vaccination. You will be scheduled with WCHD or one of the local hospitals.

You may also register at area pharmacies providing vaccine:

www.discount-drugmart.com or call 330-264-8404

www.marcs.com or call 330-234-5600

​​​​​​​

The Ohio Department of Health has an expansive provider list on its website as well.