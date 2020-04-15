Here are some of the faces of the positive COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One hasn’t even celebrated his first birthday yet, another coaches high school basketball games, and several others thought retirement would be easy. They all come from different backgrounds, live in northeast Ohio, and have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are now more than 7,700 people in Ohio that are confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

We wanted to show you some of those in northeast Ohio, so that a face could be put with the numbers.

“I want people to know that it can happen to them and they need to be careful,” said retired Cleveland Police Sergeant Sue Sazima. She tested positive in March and spent several days hospitalized. “My quarantine is up on Thursday. I will still wear a mask and gloves and if I don’t absolutely have to go out I am not.”

Eli Clancy was born on March 23 and his parents found out he was positive for COVID-19 when he was two weeks old. His father also tested positive. Both are recovering.

And there are hundreds more in northeast Ohio, including a car painter, a grandmother, Cleveland City workers, firefighters, police officers, and teachers.

Many of those we talked to that did test positive say they have no idea how they got the virus.

Don Babich, of Geneva, says he has been praying for his daughter, Stacey Unsinger, for weeks. The 51-year-old mother of 4 has been hospitalized since late March.

“She is just a miracle, an absolute miracle,” Babich said. “Because I believe she was on the doorstep of death.”

Babich says his daughter is improving daily and they are hoping she can return home soon.

But for others, the virus has proved deadly. Hundreds of Ohioans have died of COVID-19 including a 67-year-old Trumbull County maintenance worker.

George Culetsu’s family says he had no prior health conditions.

“I am just devastated,” said Irene Culetsu, George’s wife. “We are going to bury my husband tomorrow. We can’t even get out of our cars at the cemetery. This virus has taken everything.”

Irene and others say they can’t stress enough how important it is for people to follow the advice of health officials.

“It’s just a nightmare. This coronavirus has taken over our lives,” Irene said. “We don’t have to let it take over our lives; please, please, stay home and stay safe.”