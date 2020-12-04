‘Help is on the way’: Ohio governor to detail plan for coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is planning a Friday afternoon press conference to lay out the state’s plan for distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

The first batch from Pfizer is expected to arrive in mid-December.

It will include 98,000 vaccines.

Moderna will deliver more vaccines to the state later in the month.

Both vaccines will require two doses.

Gov. DeWine toured the warehouse in Central Ohio this week where the Ohio National Guard is preparing for the delivery of the vaccines.

Thursday, the governor said his office was talking to CVS and Walgreens about their role in the vaccine distribution.

They will be a part of getting those vaccines administered at nursing homes.

High risk healthcare workers and first responders are in the first group to receive the vaccines.

Those people are considered “Phase 1A.”

“Phase B” includes nursing home residents and other older adults who live in congregate settings, as well as people who have underlying conditions that make them higher risk.

“Help is on the way with the vaccine,” Gov. DeWine said Thursday.

Ohio has yet to see the surge of cases from Thanksgiving, according to healthcare leaders.

5,142 people are being treated at Ohio’s hospitals for COVID-19.

Nearly a fourth of those people (23.4%) are in intensive care.

The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

FOX8.com will stream it live.