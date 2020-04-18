Heinen’s temporarily closing Strongsville store after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s Grocery Store is temporarily closing its Strongsville location after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Heinen’s says they were informed of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning and will not be opening for business at this time.

The store will remain closed while the company conducts a deep clean in accordance with CDC guidelines. The cleaning will be performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner.

The local grocer says the ill employee is in self-quarantine and has not worked at the store since Thursday.

Heinen’s will update shoppers about the status of reopening the Strongsville location on their website and social media platforms.

Dear Customers -An associate at our Strongsville, OH store has tested positive for COVID-19. We are beginning our cleaning process and will not be open for business today. The associate is in self-quarantine and has not worked since 4/16. pic.twitter.com/J22CwTyQoO — Heinen's (@Heinens) April 18, 2020