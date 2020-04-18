Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 18, 2020

Heinen’s temporarily closing Strongsville store after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

W3Schools

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s Grocery Store is temporarily closing its Strongsville location after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Heinen’s says they were informed of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning and will not be opening for business at this time.

The store will remain closed while the company conducts a deep clean in accordance with CDC guidelines. The cleaning will be performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner.

The local grocer says the ill employee is in self-quarantine and has not worked at the store since Thursday.

Heinen’s will update shoppers about the status of reopening the Strongsville location on their website and social media platforms.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral