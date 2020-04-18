Heinen’s temporarily closing Strongsville store after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s Grocery Store is temporarily closing its Strongsville location after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Heinen’s says they were informed of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning and will not be opening for business at this time.
The store will remain closed while the company conducts a deep clean in accordance with CDC guidelines. The cleaning will be performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner.
The local grocer says the ill employee is in self-quarantine and has not worked at the store since Thursday.
Heinen’s will update shoppers about the status of reopening the Strongsville location on their website and social media platforms.