Heinen’s reopens Strongsville store after closing for cleaning when employee tests positive for COVID-19

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s has reopened its Strongsville location after cleaning the store following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the company’s website, the store was cleaned, sanitized and reopened Thursday.

That location was temporarily closed for the second time in a week after another positive coronavirus case.

Heinen’s said they received notification on Wednesday, April 22 that an associate had tested positive for the virus. That employee last worked on Sunday, April 19.

Heinen’s previously closed its Stronsgville location on Saturday after learning that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The store was cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines and resumed usual operation in less than 24 hours.

Follow coronavirus updates on the company’s website.

See a past report in the video, below.