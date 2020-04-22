Heinen’s closes Strongsville store for 2nd time this week after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s Grocery Store has temporarily closed its Strongsville location for the second time this week due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Heinen’s says they received notification on Wednesday, April 22 that an associate had tested positive for the virus. That employee last worked on Sunday, April 19.

The grocer has closed the Strongsville location for cleaning and plans to reopen for business on Thursday, April 23.

Heinen’s created a web page aimed to update customers about store closures as Northeast Ohio continues to battle the coronavirus. They released the following statement regarding thees updates:

“As we continue to face the challenges impacting us all as a result of COVID-19, we pledge to be sensible, respectful and honest with our customers and the communities we serve. We’ve created this page as a resource for you to stay up to date on confirmed associate cases, store cleanings and temporary closures. We are keeping our affected associates in our thoughts and will proceed with our enhanced efforts to follow CDC recommended safety and sanitation guidelines.

Heinen’s previously closed its Stronsgville location on Saturday after learning that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The store was cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines and resumed usual operation in less than 24 hours.

The grocery store said after the initial closure that they will continue to follow stringent sanitation practices to protect the safety of both their customers and employees at all of their stores.

Click here for Heinen’s store status updates.

