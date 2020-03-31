Heinen’s closes Pepper Pike store for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s announced Tuesday one of its employees at the Pepper Pike store tested positive for COVID-19.

The grocery store chain posted to Facebook saying they were informed today and followed the process of closing the store.

The employee is in self-quarantine and hasn’t worked at the store since Wednesday, March 25.

Heinen’s said the store will remain closed for a deep clean by a professional crew using food-approved antiviral cleaner.

The sales area and the backroom areas will be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines, they wrote. “In all of our stores, we will continue to follow our already stringent sanitation practices and have increased the frequency of our cleaning to continue to protect the safety of our customers and associates.”

