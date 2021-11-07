Healthcare company drops Aaron Rodgers after comments about vaccine, alternative treatments

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing the game winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(WJW/AP)- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ healthcare company has dropped him after he spoke out about his decision to not get the shot but instead take alternative treatment for his COVID infection.

In a tweet on Saturday, Prevea Health says that, together with Rodgers, they made the decision to end their relationship.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

The healthcare company that has worked with Rodgers as their spokesman since 2012, says they encourage all eligible populations to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a recent visit on SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said: “I’m not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I’m very proud of the research that went into that.”

Rodgers noted that on the CDC’s website, “it says should you have an allergy to any of the ingredients, you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines. So those two (Moderna and Pfizer) were out already.”

He said with some of the public issues involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — clotting issues and his “hearing of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J … the J&J shot was not even an option at that point.”

Rodgers must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.