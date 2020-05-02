1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus latest for May 2, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Health officials report 688 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 54 deaths in Summit County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doctor hand holding positive Coronavirus or Covid-19 rapid test

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials are releasing an update on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Summit County as of Saturday.

According to Summit County Public Health, these are the latest totals:

  • Confirmed cases: 688
  • Currently hospitalized: 135
  • Healthcare workers infected: 153
  • Confirmed deaths: 54
  • Deaths in long-term care facilities: 37 

“As Ohio starts to reopen, please remember it is imperative that Summit County residents continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease,” said health officials.

*Read more stories on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Ohio, here.*

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral