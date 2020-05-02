Health officials report 688 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 54 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials are releasing an update on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Summit County as of Saturday.
According to Summit County Public Health, these are the latest totals:
- Confirmed cases: 688
- Currently hospitalized: 135
- Healthcare workers infected: 153
- Confirmed deaths: 54
- Deaths in long-term care facilities: 37
“As Ohio starts to reopen, please remember it is imperative that Summit County residents continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease,” said health officials.
