Health officials report 688 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 54 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials are releasing an update on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Summit County as of Saturday.

According to Summit County Public Health, these are the latest totals:

Confirmed cases: 688

Currently hospitalized: 135

Healthcare workers infected: 153

Confirmed deaths: 54

Deaths in long-term care facilities: 37

“As Ohio starts to reopen, please remember it is imperative that Summit County residents continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease,” said health officials.

