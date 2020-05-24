Health officials investigating coronavirus cases linked to social gatherings among Miami University students

OXFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The Butler County General Health District (BCGHD) is currently investigating several cases of coronavirus among Miami University students that are linked to social gatherings.

According to BCGHD, the off-campus social gatherings were held in Oxford from May 8 through May 16. Officials are contacting everyone who they believe was in close contact with the infected individuals.

“We want everyone potentially exposed to be aware so they can self-monitor and get tested quickly to reduce potential further spread. Should you receive a call from the Health District, we encourage your complete cooperation,” Jennifer Bailer, Health Commissioner for BCGHD, said in a press release.

If you attended off-campus social gatherings in the city May 8 through 16 health officials say you should self monitor for a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from your last day in Oxford.

Should you develop a fever or any symptoms, call your healthcare provider or an emergency room for instructions and let them know you were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

Here are the official COVID-19 symptoms, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Fever (over 100.4)

Cough

Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath

Chills

Headache

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Miami University released a notice and statement about the cases Friday evening to students, parents and local organizations.