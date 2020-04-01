Health officials investigate COVID-19 cluster at Parma nursing home

PARMA, Ohio– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at ManorCare Health Services in Parma.

Patients and staff at the nursing facility are being tested.

The board of health said ManorCare is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health to manage patients. The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is also working with the facility to provide support.

Information on the number of cases or the conditions of patients was not released.