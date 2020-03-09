Health officials expect coronavirus case in Ohio ‘any day now’

March 9, 2020

6 a.m. update

(WJW) – Ohio’s Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton says officials expect a coronavirus case in the state “any day now.”

They’re awaiting test results from five individuals.

Total cases around the world have hit 110,276 and 3,840 deaths, according to John Hopkins Hospital.

The medical center reports 564 cases in the United States, with 22 deaths.

Headlines

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar say they are putting themselves in self-quarantine after contact with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus

Federal and state officials in California will receive thousands of people on the Grand Princess; 21 people onboard infected with coronavirus (video below)

Italy has ordered the lockdown of the country’s northern region to stop the spread of the virus. The move affects 16 million people.

Pope Francis is live streaming mass, due to concerns about the spread of the virus

