Cleveland has its first confirmed case of coronavirus; Total in Ohio is 26

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — As of Saturday afternoon, there ware 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There are 264 people under investigation, meaning they have been tested for the virus and are awaiting results. In Ohio, 85 people have already tested negative for COVID-19.

The patients range in age from 31 to 86. Twelve of them are female and 14 are males. Seven people remain hospitalized. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.

Cleveland reported its first confirmed case on Saturday. The city said the person is a male between the ages of 30 and 40, who recently returned from international travel.

“We knew that it wasn’t a matter of if, but when we would have a confirmed case in Cleveland,” said Mayor Frank Jackson. “ We have been planning and working in partnership with health officials to ensure that we are as prepared as possible, not only to handle these cases, but to lessen the impact to the community.”

Meanwhile, Lorain County also confirmed its first confirmed case of the virus Saturday afternoon.

Lorain County Public Health says the situation was “expected” and that they are “prepared.” They also expect to see more cases in the county, and Ohio as a whole, in the coming days.

They remind citizens, even if you are young and healthy, that you have a responsibility to protect yourself, those around you and the community as a whole.

Lorain County Public Health encourages citizens to take the following precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus:

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands with soap and water; use hand sanitizer if not available

Avoid large gatherings

Offer to help a neighbor in need, even if it is just a phone call

He encourages older adults or those with chronic health conditions to do the following:

Wash your hands with soap and water; use sanitizer if not available

Stay home as much as possible, and avoid crowds

Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces in your house

Be prepared in case you get sick – fill prescriptions and maintain a supply of food and household products in your home

Call your healthcare provider if you have questions about your health

Ask a loved one or neighbor for help if you need anything

Here are the breakdown of local cases:

Cuyahoga County: 11

Lorain County: 1

Stark County: 3

Summit County: 2

Trumbull County: 2

The health department encourages residents to call your healthcare provider if you develop COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or believe you have been exposed to a diagnosed case of the disease.