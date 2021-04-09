Health leaders to update the public on vaccinations and COVID spread in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health and County Executive Armond Budish will hold a public briefing about COVID-19 and vaccinations in the county Friday.

In Cuyahoga County, about 37% of the population has started the vaccination process.

More than 6,600 people have gotten their first vaccine in the last 24-hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Cuyahoga County has seen 2,029 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

That’s the highest of any county in the state of Ohio.

It has also seen the most hospitalizations from COVID-19, according to ODH.

The briefing is at 2:30 p.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.