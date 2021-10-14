Health leaders to update latest on coronavirus spread in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He’ll be joined by Kirk Tucker, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of Adena Health System and Adam Mezoff, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Data from the Ohio Hospital Association earlier this week showed a slight decrease in new hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

New admissions are down 3% over the previous week.

3,419 people were admitted to a hospital in Ohio due to coronavirus over the last 7 days.

That’s 1 in 6 patients.

938 patients are receiving ICU care. That’s 1 in 4 ICU patients but down 5% over the last 7 days.

According to OHA data, there were 3,678 new COVID-19 admissions and 1,014 patients in the ICU on September 21.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will carry it live.