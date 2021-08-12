Health leaders to update COVID response in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday morning Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD will update the status of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He’ll be joined by Steven Burdette, MD, the Chief of Infectious Disease at Wright State University.

They’ll address the rise in COVID-19 cases, fueled mostly by the Delta variant and a large population of people who remain unvaccinated.

Wednesday, 3,393 new cases were reported with 147 hospitalizations and 14 people receiving care in the ICU.

Those were the highest case numbers seen since February of 2021.

Health leaders have been urging more people to get vaccinated.

The vaccination numbers are increasing at a slow but steady pace.

47% of Ohio residents are fully vaccinated, according to the department of health and CDC data.

Most counties are rated as either high or substantial transmission.

Courtesy: CDC

Only three – Ashtabula, Morgan, and Noble – have moderate transmission rates.

No Ohio counties are in a low transmission category.

FOX8.com will stream the press conference live at 11:30 a.m.