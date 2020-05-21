Health director signs three new orders aimed at keeping Ohioans safe during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed three new health orders aimed at keeping Ohioans safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Wednesday night, saying Dr. Acton signed the following orders:

Camp Safe Ohio Order

Order that Rescinds and Maintains Portions of the Stay Safe Ohio Order

Urgent Health Advisory: Ohioans Protecting Ohioans

The Camp Safe Ohio Order allows all campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle parks, in Ohio to reopen as long as all safety standards are met.

These businesses are encouraged to reopen and must comply with social distancing requirements of six-feet. Employees must wear facial coverings and customers are encouraged to do the same.

The Order that Rescinds and Maintains Portions of the Stay Safe Ohio Order does the following:

Rescinds Section 3 of the Stay Safe Ohio Order (stay at home or place of residence)

Amends Section 15 (prohibited and permitted travel)

Rescinds Section 15 (travel)

The purpose of this order was to amend or modify the Stay Safe Ohio order. These changes take effect immediately.

Lastly, Acton signed the Ohioans Protecting Ohioans health advisory that outlines the steps citizens have taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and explains that while restrictions are loosened, department of health officials still encourage citizens to stay at home as much as possible.

The advisory maintains the mandate on limiting large group gatherings and continues to require safe business conditions to prevent further spread of the virus.

The advisory also states that elderly people and those who are vulnerable as a result of illness should take additional precautions.

Other Ohioans who are not considered high-risk are still advised to take precautions to limit the spread of the highly-contagious novel coronavirus.