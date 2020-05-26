Health department urges people who attended packed pool party in Missouri to self-quarantine

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Missouri (WJW) — The Department of Public Health in St. Louis County, Missouri is urging anyone who attended a crowded pool party over the weekend to self-quarantine for the next two weeks or until testing negative for COVID-19.

Scott Pasmore, an anchor for CNN affiliate KTVK, shot the video at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach on Saturday.

In a news release posted on the St. Louis County coronavirus website, Dr. Sam Page, county executive, urged the health department to issue a travel advisory as those who attended the party return to their jobs after ignoring social distance practices.

According to the release, “Large crowds at Lake of the Ozarks showed no efforts to follow social distancing practices essential to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, many members of the public and employers have asked St. Louis County how to best proceed in safely opening their businesses when social distancing practices are not being followed.”

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Page said in the release. “I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it was a record weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.

But in a news release, the sheriff’s office said it could not do anything about the crowds.

“Social distancing is not a crime and therefore the sheriff’s office has no authority to enforce actions in that regard,” the release said.

“Those who frequented the businesses, bars, and restaurants at the lake this weekend made a conscious decision to attend each event and frequent each location,” Sheriff Tony Helms said. “It was the right and responsibility of each individual who made those decisions to access the risks inherent to those decision.”