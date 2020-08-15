**Watch the video above for the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in the US.**
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Saturday afternoon.
There have been 107,674 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,824 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 86,018 have recovered.
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,210 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.
In the last 24 hours, 1,117 cases, 40 deaths and 82 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 19,437
- Cuyahoga: 14,278
- Hamilton: 10,101
- Lucas: 5,673
- Montgomery: 4,651
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 537
- Cuyahoga: 529
- Lucas: 329
- Hamilton: 269
- Mahoning: 260
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Health department reports 40 deaths, 1,117 new coronavirus cases in Ohio
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through August
- 39-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland’s east side, police say
- Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 35-year-old
- Fire Food and Drink closing permanently in wake of coronavirus pandemic