Health department reports 40 deaths, 1,117 new coronavirus cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Saturday afternoon.

There have been 107,674 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,824 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 86,018 have recovered.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,210 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 1,117 cases, 40 deaths and 82 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 19,437

Cuyahoga: 14,278

Hamilton: 10,101

Lucas: 5,673

Montgomery: 4,651

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 537

Cuyahoga: 529

Lucas: 329

Hamilton: 269

Mahoning: 260

