Health department reports 22 deaths, 1,166 new coronavirus cases in Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference on August 4, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Thursday afternoon.

There have been 97,471 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, resulting in 3,618 deaths, since the pandemic began. The Ohio Department of Health said 74,612 are presumed recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 1,166 cases, 22 deaths and 135 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 17,834

Cuyahoga: 13,141

Hamilton: 9,374

Lucas: 5,155

Montgomery: 4,174

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 521

Cuyahoga: 491

Lucas: 320

Mahoning: 254

Hamilton: 252

