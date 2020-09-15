Health department reports 16 more coronavirus cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported by the department.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,268 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 138,484 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 4,419 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those from their 20s to their 80s. The health department is working to identify people close to those affected by the virus.

Find free coronavirus pop-up sites around Ohio this week below:

This week's list of pop-up testing sites in Ohio. Find our interactive map with testing sites across the state here: https://t.co/bqBb0ho1MV #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/rjpY8Azegp — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) September 14, 2020

