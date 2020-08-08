Health department reports 16 deaths, 1,294 new coronavirus cases throughout Ohio

**Watch the video above to learn more about how coronavirus tests work and their accuracy.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

The health department said there have been 99,969 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,668 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 77,429 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases, 16 deaths, 69 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 18,182

Cuyahoga: 13,414

Hamilton: 9,583

Lucas: 5,288

Montgomery: 4,318

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 523

Cuyahoga: 499

Lucas: 323

Mahoning: 255

Hamilton: 255

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: