Health department reports 1 new coronavirus fatality in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There was one new fatality from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 25,485 reported cases and 398 deaths in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 981,618 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 17,662 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 6 all the way to their 70s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

To mark the one year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that flags would fly at half-staff today.