Health department issues new guidelines, after Summit County reaches Level 4 on COVID-19 risk system

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — In light of Summit County reaching Level 4 on Ohio’s coronavirus advisory system, the county health department has issued a new set of guidelines to keep people and the economy healthy.

The health department said their goals are to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed and to keep schools and businesses running.

Recommendations include the following for all school institutions and Summit County residents:

Sporting competitions at youth, collegiate, amateur and club levels should cease, including scrimmages. However, conditioning and skills training can continue if safety guidelines are in place.

“Learning modality” should drop a level in the older grades so coronavirus spread can be curbed.

People are encouraged to only do one “necessary activity,” which includes work or school, a day.

Try to shop for everything online as much as possible.

Do not travel, unless essential.

Order take-out or curb-side from local restaurants.

Gatherings of any size should be limited, as well as interaction with people outside of your household.

Continue to wash your hands and wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

School districts and residents are encouraged to remain flexible as the pandemic progresses.

In the meantime, a stay-at-home health advisory is still in effect in the county through Dec. 16 (as seen in the video at the top of the story).

