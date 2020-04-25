Health department: 2 deaths, 36 new coronavirus cases among Cleveland residents

The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorizations Wednesday for two new coronavirus antibody tests. Credit: CDC

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health says that two more residents have passed away due to the coronavirus.

The patients were a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.

The city also reported 36 new confirmed cases of the virus. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 556 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 23 fatalities, ranging from those less than one year to their 90s.

No additional information about the cases or the deceased will be released.