Health care workers at local hospitals surprised with special parade as a show of gratitude

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local law enforcement agencies and first responders are making sure all of the hard working health care workers out there know they’re appreciated.

On Saturday, Cleveland police and fire, state troopers, dispatchers and other groups teamed up to organize a special parade, which featured fire trucks, cruisers, ambulances and even tow trucks.

They visited Fairview Hospital and MetroHealth in Cleveland.

Last weekend, multiple fire departments stopped by Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights to thank the staff there.