‘He reports no symptoms’: Doctor provides update on President Trump’s health

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Donald Trump’s physician updated the public on the president’s health Tuesday afternoon. Trump was released back to the White House yesterday, following a stint at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

“This morning the president’s team of physicians met with him in the residence,” said Dr. Sean Conley in a White House release. “He had a restful first night at home and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%.”

Conley also said the president continues to do “extremely well,” and that he will continue to provide updates as they know more.

Those with COVID-19 are said to be contagious for up to 10 days, according to the CDC, and are supposed to quarantine for that amount of time.

Other members of Trump’s staff have also come down with coronavirus. First Lady Melania Trump also is said to be “feeling good” while recovering from the illness.

