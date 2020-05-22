Hartville outdoor flea market closed Memorial Day weekend

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A decades-long tradition for Northeast Ohio will not go on this Memorial Day weekend.

The Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market’s Memorial Day event has marked 80 years in the community.

The 81st will have to wait.

The Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market announced this weekend’s traditional Memorial Day event will not continue.

The outdoor flea market portion will be closed, due to the crowds that it typically draws.

They will have the indoor shops open as well as the restaurant and farmer’s market.

Those will be open Saturday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Market reopened the weekend of May 16 with vendors spaced out and changes to create social distancing among customers.

More information on the Hartville MarketPlace here

Click here for a full list of summer cancellations and closures