Harry Styles takes the stage, kicking off Cleveland arena’s enhanced COVID protocols

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There were long lines outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Monday night for the Harry Styles concert as new COVID-19 protocols went into place.

“I was really happy about it so we would be safe going into it,” said fan Presley McCoy.

This was the first event at the arena where proof of vaccination or a negative test was required for entry.

“It has gone a lot faster than I thought it would. I thought we would be here forever,” said fan Chloe Carpenter.

“Getting people inside is going to be more difficult due to the process, but I’m glad that the sun is shining,” said Antony Bonavita with Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Bonavita said several more events also have enhanced protocols, including the Michael Bublé concert Thursday and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony next Saturday.

However, they’ve added the Clear mobile app and a tent in Gateway Plaza to help expedite the process.

“We were able to get 1,000 people early throughout the day and they were able to get a wristband that allows them to come up to the door without getting their vaccine verification checked,” said Bonavita.

The arena is asking people to double check their website before the event because additional safety measures could be in place.

For example, masks were required for everyone at the Harry Styles concert except when eating or drinking in ticketed seats.

“In terms of staff, we actually had to add 25% more people outside because they have to check your verification first. Then go through security and then you get your ticket checked,” said Bonavita.

Bonavita said the enhanced protocols are decided by the event promoter and the determination is made on an event-to-event basis.