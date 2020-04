CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hallmark is giving away two million “Thank You” cards to help people thank the workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hallmark says this is their way to help citizens show appreciation of the heroes in their lives.

The company will send a three-pack of gratitude cards to everyone who requests them until supplies run out.

This promotion is only available to residents in the United States and Canada.

Click here to request your free cards.