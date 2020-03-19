1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Trump signs coronavirus relief legislation into law List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 10

Hallmark Channel plans to air Christmas movie marathon as more people self-quarantine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As many folks remain at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hallmark Channel is stepping up to help provide some cheerful entertainment.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a special Christmas movie marathon is scheduled for this weekend. It starts on Friday at 12 p.m. and ends on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

Hallmark will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movies, including “A Christmas Detour” with Candace Cameron Bure and “Christmas in Rome” starring Lacey Chabert.

The news outlet reports that “In the Key of Love” will still air as planned this Saturday at 9 p.m.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral