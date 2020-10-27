Half of Ohio’s coronavirus infections have happened in less than 3 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio hit another sad milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported coronavirus cases had passed 200,000.

The last 100,000 cases have come just since August.

ODH reported the state had hit 100,000 cases on August 9, five months after the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state.

Now, in just the last eleven weeks, Ohio has seen an increase of 100,000 more cases.

The infection rate continues to rise and based on the daily numbers that are still coming in, Ohio has not seen its next peak yet.

The 7-day moving average for the infection rate is currently 5.5%.

One month ago, it was around 2.8%, according to ODH data.

Gov. Mike DeWine was asked last week what his message would be for anyone worried about another Stay-at-Home order.

“My message to everyone who is worried about another Stay-at-Home order is that all of you really, collectively have this in your hands,” he said.

The governor will hold another press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m., his first since Ohio passed 200,000 cases.

5,217 people in Ohio have died from coronavirus since March.