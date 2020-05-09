Guy Fieri raises $20 million to help restaurant employees out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic

*Watch the video above to see Governor DeWine’s new guidelines for restaurants and bars here in Ohio.*

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) — Guy Fieri is making sure restaurant employees who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic get the help they need.

According to FOX News, he teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation to create a relief fund and in less than two months, he’s already raised more than $20 million.

The Food Network host and restaurateur announced on his Instagram Friday that 10,000 new recipients will be awarded. Each grant is worth $500, FOX reports.

Several companies have come forward to lend a hand, including Corona beer.

Since the demand has been so high, no new applicants are being accepted at this time.

Click here to learn more about the relief fund or make a donation.

