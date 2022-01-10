Group protests Akron Children’s Hospital employee vaccine policy

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Employees and supporters gathered outside Akron Children’s Hospital on Monday evening to protest the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Nurses told FOX 8 News they face termination if they do not get vaccinated. The employees claimed their religious and medical exemptions were denied.

FOX 8 News reached out to Akron Children’s Hospital for comment on the policy and protest.

Signs included “No jab no job,” “My body my choice” and “Terminate the mandate not my wife,” as well as American flags. The group lit candles as they stood in the frigid weather.

“It is a shame I am losing my job of 20+ years because of a committee of people who don’t even know me decided to judge my walk with god and ultimately take away my personal decision to make a choice of what goes into my body,” another sign read.

About a dozen of their colleagues at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley also had a protest Monday evening.

A similar rally was held back in September with about 50 health care workers and supporters.