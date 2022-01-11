Group of parents sue Hudson City Schools over COVID-19 policies

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)– A group of parents are suing the Hudson City School District over its COVID-19 policies.

The suit, which also named the board of education and superintendent Phil Herman, was filed Monday in the Summit County Common Pleas Court. In October, the district implemented a “mask to stay, test to play” policy.

It accuses the school system of treating unvaccinated students differently. The parents are seeking a declaration that Hudson City Schools cannot enforce a mask policy and cannot require students to quarantine without a signed health order.

According to the lawsuit, on Jan. 6, a student with a mask exemption card for religious or medical reasons was sent home after sitting near a student who tested positive for COVID. The sick student and another exposed student were allowed to return to school after four days, while the child not wearing a mask had to quarantine for 10 days.

The district issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“The top priority of the Hudson City School District is to ensure a safe education for its students. We have been made aware of the lawsuit, but have no further comment on the issue, since the matter is the subject of pending litigation.”