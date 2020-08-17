Group asks Brunswick City Schools for in-person learning option

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– A group of families are asking Brunswick City Schools for an in-person option ahead of the new school year.

The district announced its plans for online-only learning earlier this month as it maneuvers the coronavirus pandemic. The academic year starts on Sept. 14 and opening-of-school activities, like open houses, will be done virtually.

On Monday, the Back2SchoolDevils committee will hold a rally on Route 303 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A member of the group will also speak at the board of education meeting Monday evening.

The committee said its petition pushing for options has more than 540 signatures.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: