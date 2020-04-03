Grounded planes, quiet roads and empty parking lots as Ohioans follow stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Things are a bit quieter across Northeast Ohio now that the Governor has issued a stay-at-home order.

SkyFOX flew over Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon and found numerous planes parked on the tarmac.

This is likely due to the decrease in air travel demand. In fact, multiple airlines have decreased their flight schedules and canceled trips altogether.

Meanwhile, traffic on highways and city streets is sparse. It appears that people are staying in their homes.

Parking lots remain empty at SouthPark Mall, a very popular shopping destination in Strongsville, since the mall is closed.

The picture we have painted in our minds of Ohio, and many other parts of the country, has changed, at least for the time being. Businesses are closed, parking lots are empty and playgrounds remain deserted while residents practice social distancing.

How has the picture of your neighborhood changed? Share your view with us by clicking the “submit” button below or emailing us at tips@fox8.com.

