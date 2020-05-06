Greek festival in Rocky River changes format during coronavirus

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)– In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, summer event and festival cancellations have become the norm.

The Greek Food Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Rocky River will look a whole lot different this year.

“We may still have a festival in October. But we knew we had to do something now to normalize our community, our church, our city, and ourselves,” said Byron Spooner, operations manager of the church.

So the church is doing a drive-thru festival in lieu of a full festival from June 25 to June 28.

“So the layout will be done in reverse. Instead of coming into our entrance, we will cars drive through the exit. We are taking orders through the passenger window so we don’t have to handle food as much. When they go around the building, we will be dropping it off right from the kitchen through the passenger window so we can keep our distance,” Spooner said.

With the assistance of the Rocky River Police Department, cars will able to drive through the church’s parking lot to pick up Greek food from a limited menu.



There will be Greek music playing from a speaker and even Greek dancers six feet apart.

“It’s a great tradition and we did not want to give it up. If we can do that for the community, to bring some fun. This is even for our parishioners because this is a time when we would typically gather,” said Eleni Papouras-Jenks, office manager.

It’s a tradition dating back over 50 years that normally sees more than 40,000 people each summer.

“I think the church will have a great philanthropic feeling from this. People look forward to our festival year in and year out. This will help in bringing the normalcy back to a new normal,” Spooner said.

