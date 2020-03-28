Greater Columbus Convention Center serving as hospital surge site during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Greater Columbus Convention Center is being used as a surge location by hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Central Ohio Hospital Council, which includes four Columbus-area hospitals, announced Saturday that the convention center will be used in the event that there is a surge of patients needing treatment.

The council released the following statement to our affiliate WCMH on Saturday:

In collaboration with Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, the Central Ohio Hospital Council, and the Central Ohio Trauma System, our health systems have been in discussions about the development of a single, external surge site for the past few weeks. Mount Carmel, OhioHealth and The OSU Wexner Medical Center have agreed to co-locate our external surge sites at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Current pandemic planning shows that Nationwide Children’s Hospital may not need an external surge site, but there is ample space to accommodate Children’s patients at the Convention Center if that were necessary.

The convention center and its administrative offices were already closed in compliance with Governor Mike DeWine’s order.