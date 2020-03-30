Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s drive-thru distribution set for Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s next drive-thru food distribution will be Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at Cleveland’s municipal parking lot.

The food bank said it expects a large turnout so Cleveland police and the Ohio National Guard will help with traffic control.

The organization is also implementing the following rules:

No walk-up clients.

This will be a drive-thru process and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You must be in a vehicle to receive food. Food will be put in the trunk of the car.

Due to safety concerns, we are requiring your trunk is empty.

You must present a photo ID.

Traffic coming from the east (on Route 2 or Interstate 90 westbound) follow Route 2 use the South Marginal Exit 106 to get to the muni lot.

Traffic from the south Interstate 71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th Exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the South Marginal

Exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the South Marginal In general, all other traffic should start at East 55 and South Marginal, and travel west on the South Marginal to the muni lot

Anyone in need of food assistance or anyone who is not served at the distribution is encouraged to call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s help center at 216-738-2067 to find the nearest food distribution to where they live.