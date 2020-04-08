Greater Cleveland Food Bank planning another drive-thru food distribution for Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is planning another drive-thru food distribution for Thursday amid unprecedented need in the community.

“The good news is our community has been extraordinarily generous and has stepped up contributions beyond the typical donations that we rely on,” said Greater Cleveland Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha.

Thursday’s drive-thru distribution will be held in the Cleveland Muni lot from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Food Bank is again trying to limit person-to-person contact and is asking everyone attending the distribution to remain in their vehicles and make sure their trunks are empty.

The organization is also asking everyone to preregister online at wefeedcle.org or by calling the Food Bank’s Help Center at 216-738-2067.

“So we know exactly how many boxes we need,” said Greater Cleveland Food Bank Director of Communications and Special Events Karen Pozna.

The organization said last week’s drive-thru distribution at the Cleveland Muni lot served more than 2,700 families.

The Food Bank is also making deliveries to the homebound, prioritizing the elderly and disabled.

Hundreds of partner agencies remain open in communities throughout the region.

Warzocha said the Food Bank distributed more than 3 million pounds of food in March and is receiving around 400 to 500 Help Center calls per day, compared with a normal average of about 100. Despite the overwhelming increase in demand, food supply is limited.

“We know in the short term we’re going to have to do purchasing. We also know it must be sustainable for the quantity we need in the long run,” Warzocha said.

She said food banks statewide expect to receive more food from the federal government and are seeking $25 million in additional food from the state to continue to provide for those in need.