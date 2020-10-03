Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The annual Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Parade has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers shared the news in a press release and said it will resume in 2021.

“A diverse group of 20,000 people line Murray Hill and Mayfield roads each year in Cleveland’s Little Italy corridor to support Italian American traditions and culture. I’d like to thank the businesses, marchers and participants who have turned the occasion into a world-class event. We’ll see you all next year on Oct. 12, 2021,” said ISDA President and Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Chairman Basil M. Russo.

The Columbus Day Mass will still take place at Holy Rosary Church on Oct. 12 at 12:15 p.m. The Knights of Columbus and the Knights of St. John will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony immediately after Mass.

