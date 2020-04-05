Greater Cleveland Aquarium offers families at-home ways to explore underwater life

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even though the Greater Cleveland Aquarium is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials are working hard to keep the community connected to the aquarium.

Staff are busy feeding the animals and maintaining the aquarium, but still want Northeast Ohioans to experience the facility. They have offered a variety of ways families can explore underwater life from home.

Take a Sneak Peek Behind-the-Scenes:

Curator Ray P. is showing families some of the work Greater Cleveland Aquarium’s team does behind-the-scenes for the health of the animals in their care. Click here to go behind-the-scenes in the water quality lab.

At-Home Animal Crafts:

Click here to learn how to make a spring snake with a paper plate, markers or crayons, scissors, glue, construction paper and string.

Aquarium Watching:

Reduce stress, calm anxiety and lower your blood pressure with a relaxing aquarium watch. This video gives patrons 20 minutes to enjoy the Greater Cleveland Aquarium from their homes. Click here to check it out.

Watch a Feeding:

Learn more about the fish housed at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium by watching a feed. Click here to watch the redhook silver dollars enjoy their dinner. These fish are in the same family as piranhas, but less assertive about getting their dinner.

To conserve resources during the closure, only the animal care team is working at this time. The administrative team will address customer concerns when they return to work. However, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium would like patrons to know the following:

If your ticket expires during the closure period (beginning March 15, 2020), it will be honored it when the facility reopens. Remember, if you purchased a ticket online, it is good for 2 years from the date of purchase. If you won or received a complimentary ticket, it expires 1 year from the date printed on the front. Tickets will be extended for the length of the closure.

Annual Passes will be extended the length of the closure.

Events will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Click here for the latest from the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.