‘Great Motivation’: Vax-2-School scholarship initiative working to get eligible young Ohioans vaccinated

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Young Ohioans who are contemplating whether or not to get vaccinated may be more inclined now to get the shot. That’s because the new Ohio Vax-2-School initiative is giving people the chance to win thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Two million dollars in scholarship money is now up for grabs in Ohio.

“I think it’s a great opportunity in Ohio,” says 21-year-old Adam Kates. “I’m applying to dental school right now and it’s very expensive so this is a great opportunity to have that chance.”

Kates is just one of many who now has the chance to get his education paid for thanks to the new program. Any Ohioan who is 12 to 25 years old and has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can now apply.

“I think it’s a great idea,” says 21-year-old Nathan Maslowski. “Any lottery system like that to motivate is huge. It’s got to be effective.”

One hundred and fifty people will win a $10,000 scholarship and five people will win a $100,000 grand prize scholarship. The student can choose where they want to use the money as long as it’s at an Ohio college or career program.

“I think it’s great motivation to get the younger people vaccinated because there is some hesitation,” Maslowski said.

Both Akron Children’s Hospital and University Hospitals have reported a decrease in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19. As for Cleveland Clinic Children’s, they had five pediatric cases this past week. They say the majority of cases they see are people 12 and older and those who are unvaccinated.

“Anything that can get more people vaccinated and on top of that, provide money for education, is an overall positive thing,” said 20-year-old Sophie Wirt.

“It’s great,” said Kates. “I’d use that money to pay half a million worth of dental school. That’s one step in the right direction.”

The deadline to enter and dates of the drawings have not yet been announced. If you are eligible you can apply online or by phone. Head to https://www.ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH to sign up.