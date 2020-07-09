Great Lakes Science Center employee tests positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A part-time employee at the Great Lakes Science Center tested positive for coronavirus, the museum said in a news release on Thursday.

The employee worked one day, July 3, over the past 10 days. The Great Lakes Science Center said the worker had no direct contact with guests, other than in passing, and was wearing a mask.

“Using the employee interview, security camera footage and key card access data, the Science Center was able to determine which areas, and other staff members, the employee had been in contact with while in the building,” the science center said.

All science center workers and guests, ages 3 and up, are required to wear face coverings.

The Great Lakes Science Center has been using a mist sanitizer treatment nightly since it reopened. Additional cleaning was done where the employee spent more than 15 minutes. These areas are not accessible to the public, according to the museum.

The science center also notified the three employees who had contact with the worker. None of them are part of the guest engagement of Camp Curiosity staff.