Great Lakes Mall announces reopening plans

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Retailers are allowed to reopen starting May 12 as part of Responsible RestartOhio.

Great Lakes Mall says that is when it will reopen its doors.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Individual businesses may not be open at the time, so you’ll want to check in advance if there’s a particular store you’re looking for.

Great Lakes Mall says it has added new guidelines for health and safety.

Their Code of Conduct has been updated to include:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

According to a press release, the Code of Conduct is posted on the property and available online.

Great Lakes Mall says it is implementing more cleaning and disinfecting practices.

There will also be hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the mall.

Click here to read more on Responsible RestartOhio