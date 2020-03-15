Great Lakes Brewing Company temporarily closing doors over coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Great Lakes Brewing Company is temporarily closing its brewpub and gift shop due to “the serious nature of our current health climate.”

Brewing operations will continue while Great Lakes is closed to the public.

The company says as of right now they feel this is the right decision and will continue to meet internally to determine the next steps.

Great Lakes says they are responding to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization and Governor DeWine.

“We truly appreciate your patience and support, and we look forward to sharing a pint with you soon,” Great Lakes told customers on Twitter. “Please stay tuned to our social media handles for updates.”

