Great Lakes Brewing Company closed until further notice

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Great Lakes Brewing Company‘s brewpub in Ohio City will be closed until further notice.

The move, like dozens of other local restaurants, is out of an abundance of caution amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

“We will continue to closely monitor the current health climate and will respond to recommendations from the CDC, WHO, and the Governor, as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and employees,” GLBC said on Wednesday.

The closure means its Brew Year’s Eve and December brewery tours are canceled. Refunds will be automatic.

The brewery’s gift shop will remain open at limited capacity with masks required.